PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Police Athletic League of Philadelphia’s Board of Directors has voted unanimously to change the name of the Rizzo PAL Center, named after controversial former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo. Officials say a committee will be formed in the coming days to select a new name for the center.
“As a nonprofit organization that exists to create and foster positive relationships between cops and kids, the change was deemed necessary by the committee to ensure all children and families feel welcome at this PAL center as well as our 18 other locations,” the board of directors said in a statement. “We believe now is the time for us as a community to join together to work for systematic change. It is our hope that collectively we can make our community, our city, and our world better for society.”
The renaming comes following the removal of the Rizzo statue in Center City and the removal of a mural of the former mayor and police commissioner in South Philadelphia.
In the meantime, the center will be called the 24th District PAL Center.
