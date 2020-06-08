Comments
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after at least four people were struck by gunfire in Chester Monday evening. Chopper 3 was over the scene of a shooting on the 700 block of Pennell Street.
Officials say this happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday.
At least four people were shot, according to police.
The conditions of the people and the circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.
