CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after five people were struck by gunfire in Chester Monday evening. Chopper 3 was over the scene of a shooting on the 700 block of Pennell Street.
Officials say this happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say five people were shot and are all in stable condition at Crozer-Chester Medical Center.
Police say the ages of the victims are not available at this time.
No arrests have been made.
