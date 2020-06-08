Comments
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after five people, including a child, were injured by gunfire in Chester Monday evening. Chopper 3 was over the scene of a shooting on the 700 block of Pennell Street.
Officials say this happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say an 11-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet. A 32-year-old woman was struck three times in the chest, and three men were also shot.
Police say all are in stable condition at Crozer-Chester Medical Center.
Police believe the shooter, or shooters, opened fire from inside of a gray vehicle and took off.
No arrests have been made.
