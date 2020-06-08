Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Boathouse Row is lit gold Monday night in remembrance of George Floyd, who will be laid to rest Tuesday in Houston.
Houston’s mayor asked other mayors throughout the country to honor Floyd with a light display.
The color gold was chosen because Floyd was a graduate of Jack Yates High School in Houston, whose colors are crimson and gold.
Philadelphia Public Defenders Peacefully March Through Center City Before Kneeling At Criminal Justice Center
On Monday, Philadelphia public defenders peacefully marched in Center City to protest Floyd’s death.
