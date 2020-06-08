PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia region is in store for a gorgeous Monday filled with sunny skies, unseasonably low humidity values and temperatures nearing the 80s. It will be the perfect day to head outside and enjoy the dry comfortable airmass over the Delaware Valley.
High pressure will dominate the weather pattern through Tuesday.
The northerly component of the wind will keep humidity at bay today, making this afternoon picture perfect.
The pleasant conditions will stick around Monday night but winds will begin to shift late tonight, keeping overnight temperatures mild.
By Tuesday, Mother Nature is turning on the heat.
The region should expect a big jump in temperatures. Weather conditions will remain quiet, temperatures and dew points will rise as we shift from a northerly to a southerly component in the wind flow.
Afternoon highs will be close to 90 degrees with bright sunshine.
By Wednesday, an uptick in humidity is expected with thunderstorms possible by the evening.
