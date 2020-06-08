



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Summer camps and spraygrounds at Philadelphia Recreation Centers will resume in July after being halted by the coronavirus pandemic. Philadelphia officials announced Monday that summer camps and spraygrounds will reopen on July 6.

“Summer camp is a staple for families across the city, and a way to keep kids safe and engaged over the summer,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “We know camp will look different this year. Parks & Rec is following clear guidance from State and local health experts to run camps in the ‘Safer at Home’ phase of reopening. We are asking families to take some important steps to help keep our communities safe and stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Summer camps will be offering a modified camp season for children ages six to 12 from Monday to Friday. The summer camps will be following social distancing guidelines from the health department.

Parents will be required to submit daily temperature checks for children and be prepared to quarantine their child if a camper is exposed to COVID-19 or experience any symptoms of the virus.

Staff members will be required to wear masks and campers will be encouraged, but not required, to wear them.

All facilities, supplies and equipment will be sanitized throughout the day.

Spraygrounds will also follow guidelines from the health department and reopen on a rolling basis. The spraygrounds are limited to 25 people or less and will be staffed to manage the number of people and ensure social distancing guidelines are being followed.

Some spraygrounds will be reserved for campers between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday but will be open to the public in the evenings and on weekends.

Another 162 COVID-19 cases were announced Monday, bringing the citywide total to 23,691. Health officials say one person has died from coronavirus-related complications since Saturday.

For more information on Philadelphia summer camps and spraygrounds click here.