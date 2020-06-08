



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the nation begins to reopen, so does the sports world. By the end of July, all five major sports leagues could be back in business.

Here’s where we stand when it comes to the five major league sports teams in Philadelphia.

The Union are back on the practice pitch. That began late last week with small group training in Wilmington, Delaware.

“It’s starting to look more and more like the game we all love,” Union coach Jim Curtin said. ” It’s been great to obviously have the players come with a lot of energy and start to feel like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

The MLS and the players association also approved a return to play plan.

“It’s no secret, there’s a rumored tournament that will be in Orlando with the league. That’s kind of our next return to play. Before that though, we’ll have pretty stringent testing that we’ll go through this Wednesday. After those tests go successfully, we’ll be cleared to resume full team training,” Curtin said.

The Flyers reopened the Skate Zone in Voorhees on a limited basis Monday. As we know, the NHL has their plan in place to restart, but there is no timeline as of yet.

The NovaCare complex also opened its doors to limited Eagles’ personnel today. However, head coach Doug Pederson and the rest of his staff will continue to work remotely.

And the Sixers have not released specifics, but sources tell CBS3 that several players have been taking part in voluntary individual workouts in Camden, New Jersey.

Report: NBA Approves Plan To Restart Season

As for the Phillies, that remains a question mark. MLB owners and players appear as far apart as ever on negotiations.

The latest proposal was made by the owners Monday morning, which got a three-letter Twitter reply from Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen, — “Lol.”

