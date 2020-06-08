



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police staff inspector facing aggravated assault charges for hitting a protester with a collapsible baton last week turned himself in on Monday morning. Bologna is being processed at Northeast Detectives.

A crowd of about 100 supporters gathered outside of FOP Headquarters before the Philadelphia police commander left.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced charges against Joseph Bologna on Friday after video of him hitting a protester with a baton in or around his head went viral.

Bologna has been a member of the force for 30-plus years.

The video provided to Eyewitness News depicts Bologna striking a 21-year-old Temple University student, identified as Evan Gorski, with a baton and arresting him Monday during protests near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Center City.

Officials said Gorski’s head wound required about 10 staples and 10 sutures.

“That is one. We have been receiving several videos with disturbing images,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Outlaw did not identify Bologna as the officer in the video but did confirm he was no longer on the streets after charges were dropped against Gorski this week.

Bologna will be charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and other related charges.

“We are trying to be fair. Accountability has to be equal. This moment demands a swift and evenhanded response to violent and criminal acts based on the facts and evidence,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “Americans are taking to the streets to demand a remaking of political, economic and legal systems that serve the powerful at the expense of citizens’ health, welfare, and lives. There can be no safety or peace without justice. My office will continue to hold people who cause harm to others equally accountable.”