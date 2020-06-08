PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Parking Authority has resumed enforcing parking meters in parts of the city. Parking meters within Center City and University City will be enforced beginning Monday, June 8.
Meters and residential parking limits in the rest of the city will be enforced starting June 22.
The PPA eased parking violations in mid-March because of the pandemic.
The PPA is encouraging customers to download the PPA’s mobile payment app, meterUP, for contactless payments.
