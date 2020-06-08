



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Woes continue for those filing for unemployment. Pennsylvania officials are updating us on what they are doing to make sure the unemployed get paid.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, unemployment claims have filtered in fast and furiously throughout Pennsylvania as businesses remain shuttered.

The state’s Labor and Industry secretary provided an update on the staggering numbers, who says 2.5 million claims have been filed since March 15.

“Two million for regular unemployment and about 512,000 for the pandemic unemployment assistance,” Jerry Oleksiak said

Hundreds of additional staff members have been hired to keep up with the tremendous load of claims and to help get through the backlog of filings from those seeking unemployment compensation.

“We’ve added 312 new employees, bringing the total of UC Service Center staff to 1,491,” Oleksiak said. “We’ve added 358 additional state employees who have been reassigned from other offices and agencies to assist in unemployment comp.”

Not only is the commonwealth processing an unprecedented number of claims but it’s also dealing with scammers who have targeted unsuspecting claimants.

“Scammers have stolen personal identity information to establish phony bank accounts and have attempted to receive unemployment benefits,” said Oleksiak.

While fraud investigators tackle scammers, Labor and Industry says it’s system has not been breached.

Philadelphia businesses are beginning to see a lifeline now that the city is in the yellow reopening phase and state officials say they are seeing signs of hope on the horizon.

“The numbers that we’ve seen applying for unemployment have been dropping,” Oleksiak said

The unemployment rate in Pennsylvania stands at 15.1%. The next jobs report comes out on June 16.