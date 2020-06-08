PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission has approved a marker that will honor the 1967 student walkouts, where more than 3,000 public school students protested injustice and inequity. This is all due to the work a group of Masterman High School juniors put in, including months of research and a 104-page application.
The marker will be installed at the former Board of Education building on 21st and Winter Streets.
One of the five students tells Eyewitness News that there is still a lot of work to be done, particularly now with all of the budget cuts in the Philadelphia School District. But highlighting this pivotal moment in time is a great start.
“This event was such a critical point in history. It was a protest that took months of planning of youth all across the city, and there were more than 3,000 students that marched out of their schools to the board of education to demand a culturally responsive education,” Taryn Flaherty said.
The next step for these students is to coordinate fundraisers to secure the $2,200 needed to build the marker.
They also hope to have a dedication ceremony in the fall once it has been approved.
