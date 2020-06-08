Comments
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — On Monday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced new funding for small businesses. The money is coming from a $ 225 million statewide grant program.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
“Businesses will be able to use the grants to cover operating expenses during the shutdown and transition to reopening. The grants will also cover technical assistance including training and guidance for business owners as they stabilize and relaunch their businesses,” Wolf said. “And the grants will provide debt payment relief for qualified borrowers while helping institutions shore up their lending portfolios.”
Federal stimulus money helped make the grant program possible.
You must log in to post a comment.