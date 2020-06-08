Police: Man Seriously Injured After Shot During Argument In North Philadelphia

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in North Philadelphia has left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened just after midnight Monday outside of a mini-mart on the 4200 block of North Broad Street.
Police say they learned of the shooting after the victim showed up at a hospital.
Investigators say it appears the 20-year-old was shot during an argument with another man. The gunman still remains at large.
