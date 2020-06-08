PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The children of today will be the problem-solvers of tomorrow. So they’re learning now about the big issues of today. CBS3’s Vittoria Woodill talked to one of those students and the teacher leading a special program.
In Philadelphia, a local educational program is calling all kids to get into action by encouraging them to use their voice to speak out on real issues that affect them, their community and their world.
“Even though our project won’t magically erase racism from the world, we still want change, we still want to make a dent and make the world better,” one student said.
Racism, homelessness, climate change — each of these topics are ones that affect us all and are ones that students participating in the Need in Deed program choose to talk about.
“What the students are seeing in the news and what the students are hearing in their homes comes to the surface through this program, and then they can bring life to it and do a project that shows that they care and gets them involved,” Joanna Bottaro said.
Bottaro, who leads Need in Deed projects for her fifth-grade students at McCall Elementary and Middle School, has been involved with the organization for 13 years.
Each year the topic changes and then the research begins breaking down real issues.
“This year was climate change,” Bottaro said.
