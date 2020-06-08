CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – On CBS This Morning, host Gayle King held a roundtable discussion with police chiefs that included the chief of Camden County’s police force. King asked Police Chief Joseph D. Wysocki what the Camden County Police Department was doing differently that the rest of the country could learn from after former President Obama singled them out for the way they handled protestors.
“We weren’t in riot gear. We didn’t have a helmet on,” Wysocki said. “We were just in our regular uniform and we marched. You have to be continuously be doing community policing, you have to do community outreach and you have to listen.”
Last month, Camden County police tweeted out a photo of Chief Wysocki marching alongside residents during a protest.
Chief Wysocki on the march today, standing together with the residents we serve to remember and honor George Floyd. #StrongerTogether #CamdenStrong pic.twitter.com/UJAjxXkxrx
— Camden County Police (@CamdenCountyPD) May 31, 2020
Camden’s police shifted to a community-oriented model in 2013.
Last year, it adopted a policy that calls for de-escalation first, before the use of deadly force.
