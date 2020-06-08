BREAKINGDriver Who Allegedly Ran Over Philadelphia Police Officer During Center City Riots Turns Self In, Officials Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A driver has turned herself into authorities in connection to critically injuring a police officer during riots on May 30. Police say 41-year-old Angela Hall faces a number of charges, including attempted murder, after she ran over officer Antonio Nieves near 7th and Chestnut Streets in Center City.

The disturbing incident was caught on cell phone video.

According to Nieves’ fiance, he suffered a broken scapula, had 12 broken ribs, multiple injuries and also several cracked vertebrae.

