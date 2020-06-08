Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A driver has turned herself into authorities in connection to critically injuring a police officer during riots on May 30. Police say 41-year-old Angela Hall faces a number of charges, including attempted murder, after she ran over officer Antonio Nieves near 7th and Chestnut Streets in Center City.
The disturbing incident was caught on cell phone video.
According to Nieves’ fiance, he suffered a broken scapula, had 12 broken ribs, multiple injuries and also several cracked vertebrae.
