PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 42-year-old man was shot five times and killed in West Philadelphia. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Sunday on South Ruby Street.
According to police, the victim suffered five gunshot wounds — two in his abdomen, two in his chest and once in his jaw.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
