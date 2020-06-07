



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two ShopRite grocery stores in Philadelphia have reopened after being looted last week. One reopened on Sunday and the other reopened on Friday.

A week after being looted, the ShopRite of Parkside, on the 1500 block of North 52nd Street in West Philadelphia, hosted a soft relaunch at 7 a.m.

But, Eyewitness News found it was an incredible scene. The National Guard has been stationed in the parking lot, very few people were going in and out.

The ShopRite was shutdown for a week after looters rocked the neighborhood following peaceful protests in wake of George Floyd’s death.

Entire aisles were emptied out, looters damaged the store and broke down doors.

The Parkside ShopRite is one of two stores owned by Jeff and Sandy Brown that were hit hard by looters.

“The first thought we had was how are people going to get their food the next morning, how are they gonna get their medicine?” owner Jeff Brown said. “So we’re not gonna worry, first if we have insurance, which we do, but we’re not gonna worry about that. We’re gonna worry about how we’re going to get this store open and take care of the people we care about.”

It’s been in the ParkWest Town Center for 13 years, according to the owners and will have a celebration tomorrow for the reopening.

The other location that was vandalized by looters is on Fox Street in North Philadelphia. It reopened on Friday.