PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia city officials have announced that there will be no city curfew Sunday evening. This is the first night in over a week that a curfew will not be issued for Philadelphia.
City officials say there will be no citywide curfew tonight. Here’s the morning update from the Mayor’s Office of Communications: pic.twitter.com/kGFvLRJ3OK
— Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) June 7, 2020
The first curfew was issued Saturday, May 30, after protests following the death of George Floyd turned violent in the area.
On Saturday, an estimated 6,000 protesters packed the streets around City Hall demanding an end to police brutality, racism and injustice after Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody.
The peaceful protests began at the steps of the Art Museum and Eakins Oval before moving down the Benjamin Franklin Parkways and to other parts of the city.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also took part Saturday by taking a knee with protesters outside City Hall.
City officials are urging those who took part in protests to self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus.
They also recommend those participating try to stay away from other people for 14 days.
