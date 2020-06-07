



TRENTON (CBS/AP) — New Jersey is nearing 165,000 coronavirus cases as officials announced another 426 cases on Sunday. Health officials say there are now 164,164 COVID-19 cases across the state.

Another 79 New Jerseyans have lost their lives due to complications from the virus.

NEW: NJ has 426 new confirmed positive cases of #COVID19, pushing our total to 164,164. Of those cases:

➡️1,769 are in hospitals

➡️503 are in critical or intensive care

➡️379 are on ventilators Sadly, we’ve lost 79 more New Jerseyans, pushing our total to 12,176 lives lost. pic.twitter.com/fZcJGWIsb6 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 7, 2020

On Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced motor vehicle offices will open on June 15, and road testing and the issuance of new licenses can resume on June 29.

It’s the latest sector of the state’s economy to move toward reopening, following announcements on nonessential retail, salons, barbershops and outdoor dining, which will also resume June 15.

Murphy also signed an extension of the state’s public health emergency order, which will remain in place for another month — such orders expire automatically after 30 days.

