



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Frank Rizzo mural in South Philadelphia has been painted over. The mural at 9th and Montrose Streets in the Italian Market became a blank canvas overnight Sunday.

The mural of the former mayor and Philadelphia police commissioner was vandalized last weekend amid protests.

Mural Arts Philadelphia, the South 9th Street Shopping District and the property owners plan to have a new mural that “better represents the fabric of South 9th Street” replace it.

“Mural Arts is grateful that we were able to work with the owner toward this positive resolution, and look forward to collaborating with the community on a new mural project that can reflect the fabric of S. 9th Street,” Mural Arts said in a statement. “We know that the removal of this mural does not erase painful memories and are deeply apologetic for the amount of grief it has caused. We believe this is a step in the right direction and hope to aid in healing our city through the power of thoughtful and inclusive public art.”

Last Wednesday, the Rizzo statue was taken down from in front of the Municipal Services Building.

Rizzo’s critics say his approach to policing and governing was corrupt and racist

Supporters say Rizzo was a devoted, outspoken public servant who championed the city.

