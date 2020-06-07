PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a sign of hope in Philadelphia’s road to recovery in the fight against the coronavirus. In-person church services are allowed to resume now that southeastern Pennsylvania is in the “yellow” recovery phase and the Archbishop of Philadelphia isn’t wasting any time.
Archbishop Nelson Perez is celebrating his first public mass since the coronavirus outbreak at Saint Martin de Porres Parish on the 2300 block of West Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia on Sunday.
He will be the principal celebrant and homilist.
Rev. Stephen D. Thorne will join Archbishop Perez. Mass begins at 9 a.m.
Meanwhile, social distancing was observed at Saint Francis Xavier Church in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood on Saturday night.
It was the first in-person mass since the lockdown began.
The church is requiring parishioners to sit six feet apart and wear face masks.
