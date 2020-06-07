HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania has risen above 75,500 as 12 more deaths were reported. On Sunday, 506 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the statewide total to 75,592.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The statewide death toll now stands at 5,943.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
Over 444,000 patients have tested negative for the virus.
What Can You Do In Each Phase Of Pennsylvania’s Reopening Plan?
Meanwhile, nearly 6 million people in Philadelphia and nine other counties in hard-hit southeastern Pennsylvania became the last in the state Friday to shed the tightest restrictions, including a stay-at-home order.
On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf will allow 12 more counties that are home to 1.3 million people to enter the least-restrictive phase of his pandemic reopening plan.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.