



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you looking for something nice to keep your dog or cat entertained and active? Animal advocate Carol Erickson has some ideas in this week’s pet project.

She shows us some toys that are safe and help keep your pet occupied.

Watch the video above for the full Pet Project interview.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Blanca—This 1-year old pup has lots of energy, but she also loves to nap. She loves to go on long walks and play fetch outside with tennis balls. She is still working on a few obedience commands. Blanca would do best in a family with older children. Also, a home with no cats or small animals. If you think Blanca would be a good fit for you and your family, please contact her foster family (mcmanuskelly2@gmail.com) or you can email adoption counselors at adoptions@pspca.org.

Juicy Fruit—She is an energetic girl that loves to play and learn. She’s eager to train and would love to go to a home experienced with positive reinforcement training. She loves people and has a tendency to show affection physically, so she would do best in an adult-only home. Juicy Fruit does well with other dogs but due to her size and play style, she would do best in a home with a similar-sized playful male dog. If you think you might be right for Juicy Fruit, please email the Philadelphia location at adoptions@pspca.org for more information on how to get the ball rolling to make her your furever furry companion.

Bolo— A nice neighbor brought him and his brother to the shelter a year ago after their owner passed away. His favorite things include going for long walks and reclining on his bed in the silliest positions. If your dream day includes lots of sloppy dog kisses, he’s the man for you. He is also crate and house trained. Check out his cool video which shows how nicely he walks on a leash and how smart and affectionate he is https://vimeo.com/399045296. To learn more about him, you can also reach out to his foster parents at hannadan@udel.edu.