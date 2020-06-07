Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed in a double shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday on the 2300 block of West Berks Street.
The man was shot once in her chest and once in the back. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where she later died.
A 23-year-old man was shot once in his left bicep and placed in stable condition at the hospital, police say.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
