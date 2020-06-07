DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Bucks County health officials say 11 new coronavirus cases have been traced to Jersey Shore gatherings. Officials say one-third of the 33 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday came in contact with a New Jersey resident who attended multiple beach house gatherings in the past two weeks.
Officials say there will likely be an increase in cases among the family members of the new infections but did not release the dates or the locations of the shore gatherings.
“This is exactly why we can’t let our guard down now, even if it feels ‘safe’ to be at the beach. One unlucky exposure can lead to a large cascade of cases down the line. We want everyone to enjoy the warmer weather and have fun, but let’s keep in mind that COVID is still circulating in the community at baseline levels,” Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department, said.
Southeastern Pennsylvania moved into the “yellow” phase of the state’s reopening plan on Friday.
Bucks County has 5,243 COVID-19 cases and 529 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health as of 12 p.m. Sunday.
