TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s motor vehicle offices will open on June 15, and road testing and the issuance of new licenses can resume from the COVID-19 pause on June 29, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. It’s the latest sector of the state’s economy to move toward reopening.
This follows announcements on nonessential retail, salons, barbershops and outdoor dining, which will also resume June 15.
Murphy also signed an extension of the state’s public health emergency order, which will remain in place for another month. Such orders expire automatically after 30 days.
The renewed order means only that the state will continue to carry authority to act if the outbreak worsens again, Murphy said, but it does not mean that the state will now halt reopening.
