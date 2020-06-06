PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney took a knee with protesters Saturday afternoon. An estimated 6,000 demonstrators peacefully marched from the Art Museum to City Hall and throughout the city demanding justice for George Floyd and calling for the end of racism and police brutality.

Kenney called this past week “humbling” and said there’s “a great deal more for me to learn.”

The mayor wrote on Facebook:

“This week has been humbling. It has shown me—someone who considers themselves to be progressive and an ally—that there is a great deal more for me to learn.

‪

‪Black voices have been silenced for too long. We must hear those voices and act on their demands.

We are beginning to take action against officers we’ve seen acting inappropriately, and we will continue to do so. Excessive force will not be tolerated.

We’ll have more to share on our other commitments to address issues of police violence in the near future.

We must focus on reconciliation, understanding, listening—and yes, action.‬

‪

‪This marks the beginning of a path toward real change in Philadelphia, and hopefully across America.‬”