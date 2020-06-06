PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s mandatory curfew will remain in effect for an eighth straight night as protests continue in the city. A massive Justice for George Floyd protest is currently taking place Saturday at the Art Museum.
The curfew will go into effect at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday. During the curfew, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance.
Today’s protest at the Art Museum has already drawn thousands.
Several road closures are in place due to the protest.
While recent demonstrations have been peaceful, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is concerned about the recent theft of canisters containing dangerous materials.
“We are concerned. This isn’t a typical type of theft that you would see. We know, just from Saturday and Sunday, that there’s explosives being used to access either ATMs or fires being set off around the city of various buildings and vehicles, is most certainly of concern,” Outlaw said.
Outlaw says they will continue to ramp up the number of officers on the streets.
The National Guard and other law enforcement agencies are continuing to assist Philadelphia police.
