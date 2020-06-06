



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Powerful images from the City of Brotherly Love emerged Saturday afternoon as a sea of protesters crowded the famed Art Museum steps. The demonstration topped off an unprecedented week of peaceful protests, all of which are fighting against police brutality and racial inequality.

The protest wrapped up around 3:30 p.m., stretching from the Art Museum to City Hall and back in honor of George Floyd.

It was a massive demonstration with thousands of protesters taking to the streets on Saturday afternoon.

“It is disrupting the status quo,” Eugene Puryear, an organizer and founding member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said. “And we believe that’s what’s needed to really force change. Not to take politicians at their word, but to say business, as usual, will not take place until it changes.”

The protest was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation. The group is asking for many things, including defunding the Philadelphia Police Department.

Ashley Jimenez brought her two children to the Art Museum steps to witness what she hopes is history.

“This is their world. They need to be part of the change that’s happening,” Jimenez said. “I don’t want them to look back and say at this moment, I was playing video games.”

Thousands of people are on the parkway for this protest organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation pic.twitter.com/zqpiZZBbZE — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) June 6, 2020

Chopper 3 caught a group dancing at the Art Museum steps after the march — a moment of triumph after an overwhelmingly peaceful protest.

Water and snacks were at the ready, passed around throughout the route in the 90-degree heat.

Protest continues on the Art Museum steps pic.twitter.com/iHDYHbseoZ — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) June 6, 2020

The Philadelphia Police Department provided a perimeter for demonstrators to march with little face-to-face interaction.

“I feel like it’s a real moment across the world,” Alexa Rosenthal, a protester, said. “Voices never heard are being heard for the first time, and I think the people on the streets can make a difference.”

The sheer number of people protesting was staggering. Eyewitness News stood at Spring Garden Street for over 45 minutes as protesters came by with little loss of enthusiasm.