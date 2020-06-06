Comments
GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County leaders are making sure local food pantries have the supplies they need to help those in need. Volunteers collected donations at the Glen Mills School on Saturday.
The event was sponsored by the county’s Department of Human Services with the support of state representatives.
The donations will be distributed to seven food pantries that serve communities from Media to Upper Darby and Havertown.
This is an ongoing effort to help people affected by the pandemic.
Items needed include:
- dry food goods
- peanut butter
- canned meats and tuna
- stews
- soups
- cereal
- paper towels
- toilet paper
- dish soap
- laundry detergent
- toothpaste
- deodorant
- bar soap for bathing
- baby diapers
- baby wipes
- formula
- hand sanitizer
- cleaning wipes.
For a full list of drop-off locations and times, click here.
