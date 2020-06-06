CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A large crowd cheered a newlywed couple as they celebrated their wedding among thousands of protestors in Center City on Saturday. The protestors, which are demanding justice for George Floyd, were marching from the Art Museum to City Hall when the couple exited the Logan Hall, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The crowd cheered as the bride and groom, Dr. Kerry-Anne Perkins and Michael Gordon, kissed.

“The power of love on so many levels #BlackLivesMattter #phillyprotest,” tweeted a witness.

The Inquirer says the couple then left Logan Hall to join the marches.

Saturday was the eighth day of protests in Philadelphia.

Congrats to the newlyweds!

