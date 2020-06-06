Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a reminder from AAA as our region gradually reopens. Some might be rusty behind the wheel and need to take extra care.
Over the last few months, traffic volume has plunged up to 60% in some regions.
And more bicyclists and pedestrians are on the roads.
“Unfortunately, those open roads proved to be an open road for risky driving behavior, as we saw the increase in speeding-related crashes,” AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell said. “People are out there on the open road, not taking things seriously.”
So, remember to buckle up and stay alert.
