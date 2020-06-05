



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Philadelphia transitions into the “yellow phase” of the state’s reopening plan, SEPTA said Friday that all riders will be required to wear a mask beginning Monday.

“To help continue efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, beginning Monday, June 8, everyone riding SEPTA will be required to wear a face mask or covering. #FlattenTheCurve,” the transit agency wrote in a tweet.

“As the region enters the Yellow Phase, more people will be returning to work and riding SEPTA,” said SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards. “We want to make sure our customers feel safe and comfortable on our system, and we will continue with an enhanced cleaning program system-wide. Also, riders have made it clear that requiring everyone to wear face coverings would help make them feel safe returning to transit, so we are putting a face-covering requirement in place on Monday.”

SEPTA is stressing that the policy does not require customers to purchase masks. Customers can use any type of cloth material that covers the mouth and nose, such as a bandana.

A similar policy was put into effect in April, which was followed by a viral video showing a man being physically removed from a SEPTA bus for not wearing a mask.

SEPTA operators had the right to refuse to transport passengers that do not wear face masks, but after police forcibly removed a man from a bus, that rule was rescinded.

Last month, SEPTA unveiled changes to its busses to help protect its employees along with riders.

It includes a shield to protect drivers, as well as a standing line pushed back farther from the driver. Seats are also being marked off to promote social distancing.