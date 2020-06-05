CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 2800 block of North Bonsall Street.

Police say a 51-year-old man was shot multiple times.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

No word yet on the motive and the gunman remains at large.

