PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 2800 block of North Bonsall Street.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Police say a 51-year-old man was shot multiple times.
He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
No word yet on the motive and the gunman remains at large.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
