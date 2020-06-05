Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in the city’s Kensington section overnight. Officers found the man shot once in the chest on the 600 block of Lippincott Street.
Police say the victim was unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.
Police are now gathering surveillance footage hoping it will help them in their investigation.
