



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A high ranking member of the Philadelphia Police Department is facing scrutiny after a viral video shows him allegedly striking a protester a baton.

The video that has gone viral shows a Philadelphia police officer in a white shirt hitting a protester with a baton in or around his head.

It’s one of the videos that’s led to Commissioner Danielle Outlaw launching several concurrent internal affairs investigations amid the protests.

“Some of the videos depict conduct that appears to be within our policy guidelines, however, some of the images are disturbing and depict behavior that does not appear to be in accord with our policy,” Outlaw said.

The video provided to Eyewitness News depicts a Philadelphia police officer striking a 21-year-old Temple University student identified as Evan Gorski with a baton and arresting him Monday during protests in Center City.

“That is one. We have been receiving several videos with disturbing images,” Outlaw said.

Outlaw did not identify Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna as the officer in the video, but she did confirm that he is no longer on the streets after charges were dropped against Gorski this week.

Police sources have confirmed to Eyewitness News that Bologna is indeed the officer in the video. When reached for comment, Bologna declined to do so.

Outlaw says they’ll interview Bologna to preserve accountability and that all of these cases are not cut and dry.

“But because there appears to be a strike to anything above the neck, it potentially could be lethal,” Outlaw said. “We have to do what we can, as we should as if it were me or anyone else standing around here, of the right thing to make sure that putting him out there doesn’t become a flashpoint and/or showing that I am true, we are true, in ensuring accountability.”

District Attorney Larry Krasner’s Office released a statement, in part, saying, “The video of this incident is clearly disturbing. The District Attorney’s Office and District Attorney Krasner himself carefully reviewed the case presented by the police, other evidence, and then declined it.”

“We are trained to use force when needed,” Outlaw said. “At the same time, the force needs to be proportionate to the threat that they perceive or see. We don’t have right now what all of those circumstances are.”

Outlaw says there will be far more police staffed Saturday than there was last weekend with a planned protest at the Philadelphia Museum of Art scheduled for Saturday.