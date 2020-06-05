



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A high ranking member of the Philadelphia Police Department will face aggravated assault charges after a viral video shows him striking a protester with a baton. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced charges Friday against Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna.

The video that has gone viral shows a Philadelphia police officer in a white shirt hitting a protester with a baton in or around his head. The officer has since been identified as Bologna.

It’s one of the videos that’s led to Commissioner Danielle Outlaw launching several concurrent internal affairs investigations amid the protests.

“Some of the videos depict conduct that appears to be within our policy guidelines, however, some of the images are disturbing and depict behavior that does not appear to be in accord with our policy,” Outlaw said. “We are trained to use force when needed. At the same time, the force needs to be proportionate to the threat that they perceive or see. We don’t have right now what all of those circumstances are.”

The video provided to Eyewitness News depicts Bologna striking a 21-year-old Temple University student, identified as Evan Gorski, with a baton and arresting him Monday during protests near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Center City.

The district attorney said Gorski’s head wound required about 10 staples and 10 sutures.

“That is one. We have been receiving several videos with disturbing images,” Outlaw said.

Outlaw did not identify Bologna as the officer in the video but did confirm he was no longer on the streets after charges were dropped against Gorski this week.

Bologna will be charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and other related charges.

“We are trying to be fair. Accountability has to be equal. This moment demands a swift and evenhanded response to violent and criminal acts based on the facts and evidence,” District Attorney Krasner said. “Americans are taking to the streets to demand a remaking of political, economic and legal systems that serve the powerful at the expense of citizens’ health, welfare, and lives. There can be no safety or peace without justice. My office will continue to hold people who cause harm to others equally accountable.”

In a statement, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order Of Police said, in part, “The FOP is disgusted to learn of the arrest of one of its most decorated and respected police leaders. Inspector Bologna’s dedication to our city for over 30 years is unmatched. He was engaged in a volatile and chaotic situation with only milliseconds to make a decision.”

Outlaw says there will be far more police staffed Saturday than there was last weekend with a planned protest scheduled at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.