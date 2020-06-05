



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two days of strong storms have left a path of destruction in their wake. There are still downed trees and damaged houses throughout the region, and tens of thousands of customers are still coping with power outages.

PECO said earlier Friday they hope to have power restored to 90% of customers by today. They have crews coming in from as far away as Oklahoma and Canada to help local crews.

Philadelphia officials say trees blocked 67 roadways across the city and while they are working to clear them, trees are still causing traffic problems in other areas.

“It got dark, winds and then I heard a big boom. It was kind of scary and I said, ‘What was that?'” Mount Airy resident Kenneth Young said.

That loud boom was a massive tree crashing to the ground during Wednesday’s storms. It’s still blocking all of Mount Pleasant Street in Mount Airy.

Young says he called about the tree in the past.

“They came out, checked the tree. They said the tree was fine. But five years later, six years later, look what happened,” Young said.

A few miles away on Belfield Avenue, another tree came down and crashed right through a Hummer.

There’s also still damage in Montgomery County.

“It’s just a waiting game. I just want to go home,” Lansdale resident Sheila Waples said.

Waples lives in The Crossings at Stanbridge apartments. Wednesday’s fast-moving storms tore the roof off.

“I’ve never seen anything like that. It was definitely very surreal,” Waples said.

Residents were supposed to return home on Friday but Thursday’s overnight storms caused more water damage. Residents are now left living in hotels.

“We all just kind of want to know when can we go back home,” Waples said.

Management of the apartment building says they’re waiting on a final inspection.

As for the trees down, the city says its working as fast as possible to clear them all.