



ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — Musicians have been playing for frontline workers, to brighten these dark and difficult days. Since we first told you about them last month, their tour brought an unexpected reunion.

Giving the gift of music, the musicians have been serenading workers outside hospitals and doing pop-up gigs all over the Philadelphia region since the coronavirus pandemic started.

It was a stop outside Abington Hospital where Keith Garner was surprised to be able to play for the doctor who saved his life years ago.

“A second chance at life,” the Bucks County musician sang.

He’s singing about recovering from a horrible car crash.

“I was told I’d never play music again,” Garner said.

That was 17 years ago. He was treated at Abington Hospital, the place that saved his life.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Garner and his partner have been playing for health care workers outside hospitals and for people on the frontlines.

“Music seems to be something that always heals,” Garner said.

Here’s where the story about healing comes full circle — a recent stop at Abington Hospital

“I wrote a song called ‘Miracle,’ so this is the first time ever performing it for the true hero, Dr. Yuschak,” Garner said.

Dr. James Yuschak is the surgeon who operated on Garner 17 years ago.

“It brought tears to my eyes,” Yuschak said. “It was amazing. He had a very significant brain injury and we don’t always see the final recovery. So to show up there and see that I took care of him and then when he talked about that he dedicated a song to me, it was just an incredible moment.”

“I was lucky enough to be one of their big saves a long time ago. It was crazy seeing him,” Garner said.

An unexpected reunion, with a virtual hug and a special treat for the medical team to see their hard work pays off years later.

“It was a very special gift,” Yuschak said. “It just brought a spark to everyone who’s very tired and working so hard.”

“It’s a great feeling seeing smiles on people’s faces when you know most of what’s been going on is the opposite of smiles,” Garner said.

He and his partner Joey De Noble have now played about 80 pop-up sessions, giving back and sharing the joy of music.