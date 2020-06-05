



BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) – Businesses will be adapting to a new normal this summer and that includes local swim clubs. The Splash Swim Club in Broomall, Delaware County reopened Friday morning with several new policies and procedures in place in this age of COVID-19.

For starters, you cannot enter the swim club if you have a temperature of 99.8. So how do they know this? The swim club is using a thermal imaging camera. You just stand in front of and it takes your temperature.

In addition, there are six feet markers everywhere to help people practice social distancing.

There are also hand sanitizing stations throughout the property. Staff will be using an electrostatic sprayer on high-use areas throughout the day.

However, guests do not have to wear masks while swimming, but it is encouraged when moving around the club.

There’s also a restaurant on site that is set up for outdoor dining, which is now allowed under Pennsylvania’s yellow phase. Co-owner Nick Reynolds says management and members are taking social distancing seriously.

“They definitely wanted to know what we were doing before they came, what measures we were taking,” Reynolds said. “Everyone who has come so far has been standing six feet apart, socially distancing, watching their children in the pool so I think it’s been a great response by our members.”

Meanwhile, outdoor seating areas will be limited to 25 guests.