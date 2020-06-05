Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia grocery store is reopening Friday after it was looted and badly damaged nearly a week ago. Eyewitness News was at ShopRite in Hunting Park Friday morning where employees spent the night getting the store ready.
The store is one of two ShopRites owned by Jeff Brown, the other is in West Philadelphia.
Video posted online showed vandals ransacking that store, stealing merchandise, smashing computers and making a mess.
It left many people in both communities without a place to buy fresh food.
This morning CBS3 cameras spotted the National Guard stationed outside to protect the store as it reopens.
