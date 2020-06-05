



CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Hundreds raised their voices at a peaceful protest in South Jersey Friday. The crowd blocked traffic on Haddonfield Road, symbolically lying in the street for nearly nine minutes.

Hundreds showed up to say enough is enough. It was a peaceful protest and police worked to make sure they were safe and even offered shelter once the weather took a turn for the worse.

“I’m angry, I’m upset, what do you not get?” the crowd chanted.

“Hands up, don’t shoot! Hands up, don’t shoot!” rang another chant.

HAPPENING NOW: Protesters in Cherry Hill are laying down on Haddonfield Rd for 8 minutes and 45 seconds in memory of George Floyd. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ttJKYgDSrF — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) June 5, 2020

The crowd marched down Haddonfield Road until coming to a halt in the middle of the highway, where protesters laid on the ground for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd.

“I think it’s important for everybody to have their voices heard at this point in time. It affects everybody and it’s been going on too long,” Cherry Hill resident Heather Barber said.

One mother says she’s not only marching for Floyd, but for her own black sons as well.

“I pictured their faces underneath that man’s knee and my heart broke for George’s mother and his family. So when he screamed out for his momma, yes, he summoned a lot of mommas,” Samantha Williams said.

Others marching say silence is consent and they’re speaking out against racism and inequality.

“It’s not that all lives don’t matter. I had seen this thing where it’s not that everybody’s house doesn’t matter, but when a house is on fire, that house matters,” Johnie Jackson said.

It’s a house that communities across the world are working to salvage.

Protesters also took a moment to sing “Happy Birthday” for Breonna Taylor, who was gunned down by police two months ago. She would have been 27 on Friday.