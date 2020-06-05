



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — On Friday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy made a historic announcement. Murphy announced his intention to nominate Fabiana Pierre-Louis to be the next Associate Justice of New Jersey’s Supreme Court.

If the state Senate confirms the nomination, Pierre-Louie would become the first black woman ever to serve on the state’s highest court.

“Tomorrow, I will submit Fabiana’s name to the New Jersey State Bar Association’s Judicial and Prosecutorial Appointments Committee, and I look forward to their review, and upon their approval, to Fabiana’s formal nomination,” Murphy said.

He also said that he intends for Pierre-Louis to assume the seat of Associate Justice Walter Timpone, who will reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 this November.

“I have spent my entire legal career in New Jersey, both private practice, and in government service as an Assistant United States Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Pierre-Louis said. “It is extremely humbling to have the opportunity to continue the proud tradition of the New Jersey Supreme Court’s commitment to justice, equality, and fairness. I would like to thank Governor Murphy for this honor, and I am so grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of New Jersey.”

Pierre-Louis is currently a partner at Montgomery, McCracken, Walker & Rhoads, where she previously worked as an associate.

Before that, she served for nine years in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and the Attorney-in-Charge of the Camden Office. The first woman of color to hold that position in the history of the District.