PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some former members of the Philadelphia Flyers are trying to solve a mystery that goes back to the ’70s. They’re trying to track down the person known as the “Handshake Kid.”
He snuck onto the ice and shook hands with Boston Bruins players after the Flyers won the Stanley Cup in 1974.
Forty-six years later, he’s never been identified.
Former Flyer Brad Marsh jokingly tweeted a “wanted” sign.
The Handshake Kid mystery is unsolved. There is a reward for a successful lead. Turn your buddy in to receive an autographed Flyers jersey and a personal phone call from Crispy @FlyersAlumni @FlyersWarrior pic.twitter.com/n3uebpF3c6
— Brad Marsh (@BradMarshNHL) June 4, 2020
Marsh said whoever identifies the mystery man will get an autographed Flyers jersey and a phone call from former Flyer Terry Crisp.
