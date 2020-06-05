



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With COVID-19 cases on the decline in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, the region is slowly lifting stay-at-home restrictions. Southeastern Pennsylvania moved into the first stage of reopening on Friday.

Health officials warn that just despite some progress, the coronavirus is still circulating and people need to continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing, but the resumption of our lives is now underway.

“Today, I think you know we’ve reached a landmark in our fight against COVID-19,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

With the whole commonwealth of Pennsylvania now out of the “red phase,” Wolf says as cases overall continue to decline, the state will move into a new phase.

“Our new plan of action is transitioning to one of identify, isolate and eliminate,” Wolf said.

What Moving To The Yellow Phase Means For City, Southeastern Pennsylvania Counties

With Philadelphia and the surrounding countries in the “yellow phase,” there’s a limited reopening of businesses and shopping. Outdoor dining is allowed, except in Philadelphia — that’s been delayed a week because of the George Floyd protests.

“As our state moves towards reopening, we all need to remember to stay alert,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy announced he’s extending the public health emergency, even though the cases of COVID-19 continue to go down.

“Even with the good news, we cannot let up,” Murphy said.

The continued state of emergency gives officials more flexibility responding to a crisis and allows the state to receive federal aid.

New Jersey will enter Stage 2 of its reopening plan on June 15.

“We will move forward,” Murphy said, “but we must continue to do so responsibly, remember commons sense for the common good.”

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

Like New Jersey, Delaware will also move into its next phase of reopening on June 15 as cases of the coronavirus also continue to decline.

“I’m pleased to report some very positive news,” Gov. John Carney said. “This has been an exercise in assuring public health and a strong economy. It’s not an either or proposition — it’s a both.”

Also on Friday, the New Jersey attorney general issued a consumer warning about false or misleading COVID-19 testing that says people should understand the different types of tests being marketed and that some of them are outright scams.