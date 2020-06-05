PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Churches in the Philadelphia Archdiocese will resume public celebrations of Mass this weekend as the region entered the yellow phase of reopening. Archbishop Nelson Perez made the announcement Friday morning from the Cathedral Basilica in Center City.
Mass and daily services will resume on Saturday.
“I am overjoyed that this weekend with great care for safety, for the care of our people, we will once again gather for the public celebration of Mass,” Archbishop Nelson said.
“The administration of the Archdiocese has been working in consultation with public health officials to ensure that such a resumption takes place within the context of state approved guidelines and is actively working to provide appropriate guidance to its clergy so that all will be as prepared as possible when the public celebration of Mass begins again. All of us are eager to open the doors of Church wide for the celebration of the Holy Eucharist,” the Archdiocese said.
Sanitation, social distancing, and limits on the number of people who can enter churches will be in effect.
