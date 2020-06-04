



CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Powerful storms on Wednesday left behind significant damage in some areas across our region. A cleanup effort is underway today.

Trees and wires came down in communities all across the region.

In the Barclay Farms area of Cherry Hill, the entire subdivision has been without power since Wednesday afternoon.

Nina Galie says a tree came crashing down as she, her husband and four children ate lunch in their dining room, which is right where the tree fell.

“We immediately lost power after the tree came down. We were lucky the tree missed a good portion of the house, but did hit part of the house. We lost some gutter and some roofing and some siding. But we were all safe so that’s what we want to focus on,” Galie said.

80,000+ PSE&G customers in #Camden Co. & #Burlington Co. are without power. To deal with the soaring temps today, PSE&G has 3 comfort stations open for people to get water & ice. Locations below. I’ll be #LIVE from Cherry Hill on @cbsphilly @ Noon with a look @ the storm damage. pic.twitter.com/rnn7cKsiUp — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) June 4, 2020

Some 80,000 PSE&G customers in Camden and Burlington Counties are still affected.

Because it is supposed to be hot today, PSE&G has three comfort stations where people can pick up ice and water. Those comfort stations are in Lumberton, Willingboro and Audubon and are open until 5 p.m.