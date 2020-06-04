



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many are having trouble getting prescription medications because pharmacies are closed from the unrest in Philadelphia. It continues to be a problem in some neighborhoods all around the city.

Pharmacies damaged by looters closed earlier this week is causing problems for some people who need to get their prescriptions refilled. The health commissioner says while it might not be easy, people should be able to get the drugs they need.

Surveillance video shows looters swarming into pharmacies, grabbing items including prescription drugs. It happened at dozens of locations around the area and has left many stores boarded up, like a Target at 20th and Callowhill Streets and a ShopRite in West Philadelphia, where angry neighbors confronted the mayor about safety concerns.

While some are reopening, many pharmacies remain closed around Philadelphia. The result is some people are having trouble getting their prescription medications.

“The first place you should go if your pharmacy, your regular pharmacy, is closed is to another store in the same chain,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

The health commissioner says if that doesn’t work, getting prescriptions filled outside your chain might be a little more difficult. But the Pennsylvania Pharmacy Act does allow pharmacies to transfer prescriptions.

The last resort would be to get a new prescription from your doctor.

“Although it’s going to be inconvenient, people can get their medicines filled,” Farley said.

The health department has a list of open pharmacies on its website and some are offering free deliveries.

CVS says 400 pharmacies in 25 states were damaged by protests. Currently in Philadelphia, 11 locations remain closed, but CVS says it’s working to reopen those locations as quickly as possible.